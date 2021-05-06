Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed in Rajasthan From May 10 to 24 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in The State:

Rajasthan government imposes a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 (5 am) to May 24 (5 am) amid the surge in coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/XA9HZzjehs — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

