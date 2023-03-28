Days after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP from Parliament, Congress announced to do a 'Mashal March' on Tuesday (March 28) evening from Red Fort to Town Hall in Delhi. The protest will be done under the supervision of Mallikarjun Kharge, while other party members will participate in the march. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Leader Given Notice to Vacate Government Bungalow.

Congress To Organise 'Mashal March' From Red Fort To Town Hall

Congress to organise 'Mashal March' today evening from Red Fort to Town Hall in Delhi. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MPs will participate with party workers in the march: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

