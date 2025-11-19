A political storm erupted after former Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) chief minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq claimed in a circulating video that Pakistani terror groups were involved in the November 10 Red Fort area blast in Delhi. Referring to both the Delhi explosion and the Pahalgam attack in April, Haq boasted that militants had struck India “from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir”. Indian authorities have not accused Pakistan of involvement, but Haq’s comments have raised serious questions as the probe continues. The blast near the Lal Qila Metro station killed 15 people and injured several others, with police calling it a “white-collar terror module” spanning multiple states. Investigators are examining possible links to Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, as arrests in the case mount. Did PM Narendra Modi Call the Delhi Blast a Sign of Institutional Failure and Claim It Was a ‘False Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

‘Our Brave Men Have Done It’: Chaudhry Anwarul Haq's Explosive Claims on Delhi Blast

#BREAKING: Former Pakistan Occupied Kashmir PM Chaudhary Anwar Ul Haq admits Pakistan role in Delhi Red Fort bombing, says I had warned earlier that we will hit India at Red Fort and our brave men have done it. Haq was PM till two days ago. Says India unable to count dead bodies. pic.twitter.com/69bOQ2EsH0 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

