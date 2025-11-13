In a chilling development, days after the Red Fort blast in Delhi, a severed human hand was discovered on the roof of a shop near Lajpat Rai Market on Thursday morning, November 13. The hand was located just a few metres from the explosion site, behind the Jain Temple, approximately 300 metres from the blast epicentre. Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot, cordoning off the area and collecting the hand for further examination. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the hand is linked to the blast or a separate incident. Red Fort Blast: DNA Confirms Dr Umar Mohammad Drove Explosive-Laden Car in Delhi.

Severed Hand Found on Rooftop Near Red Fort, Police Investigate

STORY | Days after blast, severed hand found on rooftop near Red Fort in Delhi A severed hand was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, police said. READ | https://t.co/8eFxhhtjr0 pic.twitter.com/VsDT12EYzZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

Severed Human Hand Found Near Red Fort Blast Site in Lajpat Rai Market

🚨 #BREAKING | Horrific Detail From Delhi Blast Site A human arm has been found on the roof of a shop nearly 300 meters away from the explosion point at Lajpat Rai Market, near Red Fort. https://t.co/Tbnec74GqU — INDIAN (@hindus47) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

