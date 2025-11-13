A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the devastating blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir. His body was blown apart in the blast, leaving investigators unsure of his identity until now. "After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother," Delhi Police told ANI. Delhi Blast Case: Police Issues Alert for Red Ford EcoSport Car Suspected to Be Linked to Prime Suspect in Red Fort Blast.

Dr Umar Un Nabi Carried Out Delhi Blast, Confirms DNA Test

Delhi terror blast case | A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/yh37EVQ1n4 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

