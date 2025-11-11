An unfortunate development unfolded on November 10, 2025 at Delhi when a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station. The blast killed at least 9 to 13 people and injured around 20 to 24 others. Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the incident till now. Amid this, star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who is also the captain of India in ODIs and Tests, shared a post with message for the victims. Gill wrote, 'Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all.' Delhi Blast: Hunt Down Each and Every Culprit Behind This Incident, Amit Shah Tells Officials of Security Agencies After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort.

Delhi Blast: Team India Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill Admits Being 'Disturbed' By 'Distressing' Event

Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all. 🙏 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 11, 2025

