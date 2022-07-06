Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health."

Check Tweet:

Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

