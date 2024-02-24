An Uttar Pradesh police inspector was severely injured after he was attacked by a group of fishermen with sticks in Agra. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 24, when the inspector patrolled the area near the Yamuna River. According to sources, the inspector had stopped some fishermen who were allegedly fishing illegally in the river. Enraged, the group attacked the cop with sticks. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Cop Beaten in Maharajganj Video: Angry Lawyers Thrash Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel.

Cop Beaten in UP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)