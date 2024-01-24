A video of an angry mob of lawyers beating police in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, it can be seen how the inspector is running to escape from the lawyers, but the lawyers are chasing and beating him. A dispute over land with a lawyer of the Collectorate Police Station in-charge, Durgesh Singh, led to an argument. After that, the lawyer and his associates attacked the inspector. As soon as Inspector Durgesh ran to escape from the beating, the lawyers also ran after him and beat him up. The police said that the lawyers should not have done this; if they had any complaints, they should have complained to the higher authorities. Meanwhile, people are saying that the matter has been going on for several days. The lawyer was very angry with the inspector. He had complained to the SP. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cop Stripped, Beaten by Villagers After Being Caught in Compromising Position in Agra; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Beaten in Maharajganj Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)