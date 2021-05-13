The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Phase II and Phase III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 years. According to a tweet by ANI, Bharat Biotech will conduct trials on 525 healthy volunteers.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 years. Bharat Biotech to conduct trials in 525 healthy volunteers pic.twitter.com/ibxAW97bAc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

