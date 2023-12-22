Kerala reported 265 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Friday, December 22. Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 265 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,606, as per the website. Kerala Reports 300 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Coronavirus Cases in India Stands at 2,669.

COVID-19 Variant JN.1 in Kerala

Kerala reported 265 new active cases of Covid19 and one death on 21st December, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. pic.twitter.com/JaS52lYSNX — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

