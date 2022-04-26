The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen, sources said. It has also granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the age of 5-12 years. Earlier in the day, the DCGI gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

