Delhi on Thursday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The national capital reported 15,097 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Six patiets also succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. The positivity rate jumped to 15.43 percent in Delhi. Active cases rose to 31,498.

Tweet By ANI:

COVID19 | Delhi reports 15,097 fresh cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases rise to 31,498. Positivity rate reaches 15.34% pic.twitter.com/EdV5zYW2iG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

