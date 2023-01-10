In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a cow suddenly fell unconscious on the main road of Naya village Phase 2 in Noida. As per reports, villagers claimed that the cow ate something post which she fainted and fell in the middle of the road. Reportedly, the cow died after falling unconscious on the road. The video was shared by Twitter user Raju Kannaujiya who said that the animal had fallen unconscious in Noida. He also urged help from government and police officials. Responding to Kannaujiya's tweet, local police said that the Noida Police Station Phase-2 along with villagers conducted the last rites of the cow as per the rules. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Check Tweet:

उक्त प्रकरण में गाय माता की मृत्यु होने के फलस्वरूप थाना फेस-2 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से नियमानुसार अंतिम संस्कार करा दिया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 9, 2023

