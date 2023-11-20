Pro-Palestinian pitch invader who entered the field during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and tried to hug Virat Kohli was arrested by police yesterday, November 19. The Australian citizen was brought to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday, November 20. Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police Neeraj Badgujar said that the entire act was planned by him to get popular on social media. Taking advantage of the Israel-Hamas conflict, he thought he would be famous for highlighting the issue during the mega event. According to Neeraj Badgujar, “He works in a solar-fitting company… Whatever he earns, he uses to go to different locations and invade fields… He has done such acts in the past, too". "This time, he took the Israel-Palestine issue to become famous". He planned accordingly… He got special shoes for the same… He does this to get famous… Comments on social media on his acts please him a lot. " Pitch Invader Arrested: Case Registered Against Wen Johnson, Who Entered Field of Play During India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Crime Branch Explains Plan of Pro-Palestinian Invader in a Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)