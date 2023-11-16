The sighting of a giant crocodile near Guptar Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has triggered panic among locals along the Saryu River. The alarming incident, captured in a viral video, has heightened concerns for public safety. The massive reptile was observed near the Sport Adventure Boat Stand, intensifying the anxiety among residents in the area. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

Crocodile Spotted Near Guptar Ghat

Fear Over Crocodile Sighting in Ayodhya

