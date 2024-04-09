CRPF Valour Day 2024, also known as Shaurya Diwas, honours the bravery of CRPF personnel and leaders across the nation, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Former CM Ashok Gehlot, pay tribute to their courage. Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi, and Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad also join in saluting the valour of CRPF personnel, acknowledging their selfless dedication and sacrifices in serving the nation. President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

CRPF Valour Day 2024

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Pays Tribute

Tribute to the determination, bravery, and heroism exhibited by the #CRPF personnel who effectively fought off an assault launched by a Pakistani Brigade at Sardar Post on this very day in 1965. I express my utmost respect for the courageous individuals who laid down their lives… pic.twitter.com/RgVh7Yd57O — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 9, 2024

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Pays Tribute on CRPF Valour Day

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh Honours CRPF Bravery

On CRPF Valour Day, humble tributes to the brave CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the battle at Sardar Post, Gujarat, repulsing Pakistani brigade’s attack in 1965. @crpfindia pic.twitter.com/1JtjyZKqpZ — Darshana Jardosh (मोदी का परिवार) (@DarshanaJardosh) April 9, 2024

Samajwadi Party Leader Abu Asim Azmi Pays Tribute to CRPF Personnel

Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Salutes CRPF Personnel

