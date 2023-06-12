According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting related to Cyclone Biparjoy on Monday at 1 PM. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Cyclone Alert near Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as the cyclonic storm intensified into an extremely severe Cyclone. Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies.

Check Details Here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy at 1pm today: Sources pic.twitter.com/1yn90tlnD1 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

