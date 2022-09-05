A video of Cyrus Mistry's car is going viral on social media. In the 16-second video clip, one can see Mistry's Mercedes car moving swiftly on the road. It seems to appear that the video is before the car crashed. However, there is no official confirmation about the video. Mistry died on Sunday after his car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Police officials said that Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a divider. The last rites of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

