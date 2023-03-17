Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation body under the commerce and industry ministry, has resigned from his post, sources said on Friday. As per the reports, Bagla has cited "personal reasons" for stepping down from the post. The agency was set up in 2009 under section 25 of the Companies Act. HDFC Capital and Invest India Launch Platform to Support Prop-tech Startups.

Deepak Bagla Resigns From Invest India:

#BreakingNews | Deepak Bagla of Invest India steps down as MD & CEO More details awaited.#InvestIndia pic.twitter.com/bxGJpXn7Ey — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) March 17, 2023

