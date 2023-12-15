In a major development, the Ministry of Defence inked a key deal of Rs 5,336.25 crore with the state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procurement of Electronic Fuzes for the Indian Army for a period of 10 years. The important deal was signed on Friday, December 15 in Pune. The main aim of the project is to enhance ammunition stocks, reducing dependence on imports and achieving self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing", said Ministry of Defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Proposal for Extension of Rules of Maternity and Child Care for Women Soldiers Across All Ranks in Indian Armed Forces.

Defence Ministry Signs Key Deal With BEL:

