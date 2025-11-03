Bharat Electronics Ltd (NSE: BEL) shares dipped 1.36% in early trade on Monday, November 3, despite the company reporting an 18% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY26 profit. The stock opened at INR 428.00, up from the previous close of INR 426.10, but slipped to INR 420.30 by 9:45 AM. BEL shares are trading below their 52-week high of INR 436.00, while the 52-week low stands at INR 240.25. The state-owned defence major posted a consolidated net profit of INR 1,287.16 crore for the July–September quarter, compared to INR 1,092.78 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged 25.8% YoY to INR 5,792.09 crore, while EBITDA rose 22% to INR 1,695.6 crore. However, the EBITDA margin eased to 29.42% from 30.30% YoY, prompting mild profit booking despite strong quarterly earnings. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 3, 2025: BPCL, Urban Company and Patanjali Foods Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

BEL Shares Dip 1.36% Despite 18% YoY Profit Jump

