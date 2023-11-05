A proposal to extend the provisions for maternity, child care, and adoption leaves to women serving as air warriors, sailors, and soldiers in the Indian Armed Forces on an equal footing with their officer counterparts has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Following the release of the regulations, any women serving in the military, regardless of rank, including officers, will be eligible for these leaves. The decision is in line with Singh's vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces, an official statement said. PM Narendra Modi in Ladakh: View of Women Soldiers on Battlefield at Border is Inspiring.

Rajnath Singh Approves Proposal for Extension of Rules of Maternity and Child Care for Women Soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant… pic.twitter.com/Ib0UMN98Hj — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)