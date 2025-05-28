In a tragic incident, two brothers drowned while bathing in the Kondli Canal in East Delhi early this morning, on May 28. According to Fire Officer Baburam, the children had arrived at the site around 6:00 AM on an e-rickshaw before entering the water. Moments later, they went missing, prompting a swift response from emergency services. With the assistance of a boat team, search and rescue operations began promptly. So far, one of them has been rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment while authorities continue to search for the other. Delhi Rains: Membrane Shade Collapses at IGI Airport Amid Downpour, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Two Brothers Drown in Delhi's Kondli Canal

Delhi: Fire Officer Baburam says, "We received the call a few minutes past 6 AM, informing us that two children had drowned. As soon as we got the information from our control room, we rushed to the spot. I called the boat team immediately and with their help, we began the search… pic.twitter.com/6wyJA09wvi — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

