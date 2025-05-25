Heavy rain in Delhi led to the collapse of a membrane shade at IGI Airport, a structure installed after last year’s fatal incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported this time. The previous collapse during a similar downpour had resulted in the death of a car driver. This fresh incident raises concerns about the durability of temporary structures installed for passenger safety during extreme weather conditions at one of India’s busiest airports. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport's Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Membrane Shade Collapses at IGI Airport

इसे कोई भ्रस्टाचार नहीं कहेगा सिर्फ विकास कहेगा ! Rains and Delhi Airport ! pic.twitter.com/FIUQwJetsm — Sakshi (@ShadowSakshi) May 25, 2025

