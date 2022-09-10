A fresh encounter broke out between Delhi Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Sector 36 in the Rohini area on Saturday. Multiple rounds were fired in the encounter between the police personnel and the gang members. One of the Delhi Police officials involved in the gunfight was shot at but the bullet-proof jacket saved him. After the encounter, police arrested three people on the spot and all three are members associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gang.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | 3 shooters of Lawrance Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang namely, Naveen, Manoj & Karambir, apprehended with pistols in their possession. Despite being warned to surrender at the time of apprehension, assailants fired 3/4th rounds aiming towards the police party to flee away: Police — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

