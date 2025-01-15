The Centre's CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) Sub Committee on Wednesday, January 15, re-imposed GRAP IV restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after air quality deteriorated. "CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) Sub Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force," the statement read. Delhi Weather Update Today, January 15: Dense Fog Engulfs City As Cold Wave Continues To Grip Northern India, Visibility Drops to Zero in Several Places (Watch Videos).

Delhi Air Pollution

CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) Sub Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II… pic.twitter.com/mrBiJoPFwV — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

