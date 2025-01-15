New Delhi, January 15: Dense fog enveloped the national capital and surrounding regions on Wednesday morning, as a persistent cold wave continued to grip northern India. The thick fog caused visibility levels to plummet to near zero in several areas, significantly impacting transportation services, especially rail and flight operations.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 10 degrees Celcius, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the minimum temperature for the day would dip to 9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was forecast to reach around 19 degrees. The weather department also warned of a generally overcast sky throughout the day, with light rain or drizzle expected to occur later in the evening or night. Weather Forecast Today, January 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The morning temperature in Delhi was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, and with the dense fog still lingering, the IMD issued another forecast suggesting more fog in the evening and night. Delhi Airport officials urged passengers to stay updated on their flight statuses. "While both landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not equipped with CAT III (Category III Instrument Landing System) may experience delays or disruptions.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," stated the Delhi Airport in repeated notifications. Train services also faced major disruptions due to the fog, with at least 26 trains running behind schedule. The trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, as per Indian Railways. Delhi Weather Update: Air Quality in ‘Poor’ Category in National Capital; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Persists (Watch Video).

Dense Layer of Fog Engulfs Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | A dense layer of fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave intensifies in Northern India. Visuals from India Gate and surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/X4mpFsSCRt — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | A layer of fog envelops the national capital as cold wave continues. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan pic.twitter.com/S2sFd0gjZV — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

The IMD had previously warned of dense fog in the morning, followed by an overcast sky throughout the day and a possibility of light rain or drizzle by evening or night, all contributing to the challenging weather conditions. Dense fog and cold waves have become recurring phenomena in northern India, further complicating the already difficult winter conditions. Residents are being advised to take extra precautions while travelling.

