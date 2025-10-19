As Diwali approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘poor’ category for the sixth consecutive day. On Sunday, October 19, AQI levels ranged between 250 and 300 across most areas, while some locations recorded alarming levels as high as 426, falling into the ‘severe’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels in the national capital have been steadily rising in the lead-up to the festival of lights. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Diwali 2025: Delhi Police Say Sale, Bursting of Green Crackers Allowed Only Between October 18–20, Warns No Other Firecrackers Will Be Permitted.

Delhi Wakes Up to ‘Poor’ Air Quality Again Ahead of Diwali 2025

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO was recorded at 284, in the 'Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/A76EPMeZN1 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Delhi AQI Plunges to 'Poor' Category

#WATCH | Delhi | Water sprinklers deployed at the India Gate to maintain the pollution levels The Air Quality Index (AQI) around India Gate was recorded at 269, in the 'Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/1r5Bup65Dc — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Akshardham Reports 'Severe' AQI Category

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 426, in the 'Severe' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) pic.twitter.com/c8uz8mEpBU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Delhi AQI in 'Poor' Condition Ahead of Diwali 2025

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Barapulla was recorded at 290, in the 'Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/87dQMBPAJy — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

