A young woman, identified as Bhawna Sharma, has come forward with a disturbing account of harassment she faced while returning home near Shivaji Enclave market around 9 PM on Tuesday, April 8. In her social media post, Sharma alleged that a drunk man followed her and touched her inappropriately on the street, making her feel profoundly unsafe. The incident took place in a relatively busy area of West Delhi. Sharma, determined to speak out, recorded a video of the accused seen smoking and sitting near parked cars and shared it online under the title ‘Molester Alert’. In the video, she pointed to the man and said he touched her arm in the dark and showed no fear of punishment. Following the incident, she filed a complaint at the nearest police station, urging authorities to take strict action. However, what followed on social media was an outpouring of disturbing comments, many of which blamed her for being out late. She claimed that men questioned her clothing choices and even resorted to character assassination. “For the record, I was literally wearing a t-shirt and pajama ,with no makeup, but okay,” she wrote in her post, highlighting the victim-blaming culture that often follows such reports. She expressed frustration over the responses, especially from men, noting that instead of supporting the message, as per the caption, many comments mocked the situation or responded with offensive remarks like “Why are you out at night?” or “We can do the same thing too.” “This is emotionally draining. I uploaded the video to create awareness, not to be shamed or attacked,” Sharma added. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Murdering Wife in Mahipalpur, Staging It as Suicide.

Men Blame Woman After She Shares Video of Molestation Attempt in Delhi

