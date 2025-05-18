A fire broke out at a shop in the bustling Sarojini Nagar market area on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. Four fire tenders were deployed to the site and are currently engaged in firefighting operations. According to officials, the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. More details are awaited. Delhi Hotel Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Hotel in Paschim Vihar, Firefighting Underway.

Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar

Delhi | A fire broke out at a shop in Sarojini Nagar. Four firefighters have been deployed to the site and are currently engaged in firefighting operations. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited:… — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)