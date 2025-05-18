A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Saturday evening. According to Delhi Fire Services, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. The cause of the fire and details on casualties, if any, are yet to be confirmed. Further updates are awaited. Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

Delhi Hotel Fire

Delhi | Fire broke out in a hotel at Delhi's Paschim vihar area, six fire tenders are on the spot, dousing operation underway- Delhi Fire Services — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

