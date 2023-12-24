In Karawal Nagar, a significant incident occurred when a fire erupted in a godown. The situation was immediately addressed by the Delhi Fire Service, which dispatched a total of 12 fire tenders to the location. The swift response ensured that the necessary resources were on hand to combat the blaze and minimize damage. The incident underscores the critical role of emergency services in maintaining public safety. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

Karawal Nagar Fire

A fire broke out in a godown in Karawal Nagar. A total of 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot: Delhi Fire Service More details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

