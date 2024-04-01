A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, April 1. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 59-second video clip shows the clothing factory being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. Delhi Fire: Labourer Dead As Blaze Erupts in Gas Pipeline While Repairing in Pradeep Vihar Area.

Massive Fire in Delhi

VIDEO | A fire broke out in a clothing factory in Delhi’s Prahladpur area earlier today. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/OqOZQJ8kaq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2024

