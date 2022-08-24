The Delhi Police busted an immigration racket and arrested four people including a state-level kabaddi player, a former Merchant Navy sailor, a singer, and a disc jockey. DCP Tanu Sharma said that the four have been arrested for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Check Tweet:

