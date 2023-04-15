The Delhi High Court has restrained 40 rogue websites from illegally streaming content of Netflix, Disney, Universal City Studios and other entertainment companies. Justice Amit Bansal directed the internet and telecom services providers to ensure compliance of the order by blocking the rogue websites, their URLs and respective IP addresses. Justice Bansal also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Telecommunications to take immediate steps in this regard and block the rogue websites. RSS March in Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court Allows Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh To Carry 'Route March', Rejects State Government's Appeal Against Madras High Court's Decision.

