The Supreme Court has allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in Tamil Nadu. The apex court also rejected the State government's appeal against Madras High Court granting permission to RSS to carry out a route march in the State, reports Bar and Bench. A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal passed the verdict thereby dismissing the State government's appeal against the February 10 judgment of the Madras High Court. Bullet Train Project: Supreme Court Dismisses Godrej & Boyce's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Allowing Land Acquisition.

Supreme Court Allows RSS Route March in Tamil Nadu

