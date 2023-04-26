Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated Shelly Oberoi and Aley Mohammad Iqbal for winning Delhi MCD Mayoral Elections 2023 unopposed as BJP withdrew their candidates. Oberoi was elected Delhi mayor for the first time on February 22 in the fourth attempt since the earlier mayoral polls were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. The AAP is the ruling party in the MCD. Delhi Mayor Election 2023: BJP Withdraws Candidates From MCD Mayoral, Deputy Mayoral Polls.

Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal:

Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2023

