Opposition MPs on Tuesday used a rather innovative way to catch the attention of the Centre over the Adani row. The protesting MPs went to the first floor of the Parliament and demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue with a huge banner with a photo of Adani saying 'We want JPC'. Proceedings of the both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were adjourned till 2 pm today amid ruckus. Adani Row: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Forced To Face the Power of Truth, Says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad (Watch Video).

Opposition Protest on First Floor of Parliament:

Delhi | Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament and demand a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/7HOfO8nBFS — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

‘We Want JPC’ Banner on First Floor:

