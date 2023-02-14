New Delhi, February 14: Sharpening his attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the PM will have to face the power of truth.

"Truth is patient. Truth is polite. You will be forced to face the power of truth, Prime Minister," he said The Congress leader has been attacking the PM on the Adani row. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Delhi Police Detain Youth Congress Workers Protesting Against Narendra Modi Government (Watch Video).

Gandhi had told a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad on Monday where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the last person he would be scared of.

Video of Rahul Gandhi's Speech in Kerala

Truth is patient. Truth is polite. You will be forced to face the power of truth, Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/OitpZAUWt3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 13, 2023

"It doesn't matter if he has all the agencies with him, because the truth is not with him. One day he will have to face the truth," Rahul Gandhi said. At the public meeting, the Congress leader distributed keys of newly-built homes by the party in his constituency to 25 beneficiaries. Rahul Gandhi's Plane Denied Permission to Land at Varanasi Airport, Alleges Congress; Official Denies Charge.

Rahul Gandhi used the latter part of his speech to take on Modi, saying that he spoke at length in Parliament about Modi's equation with Gautam Adani but the PM didn't reply to any question. "The truth will always come out," he said.

