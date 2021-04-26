At a time when Delhi Police going beyond call of duty to help people, unfortunate that such allegations are being levelled by motivated elements on social media: Delhi Police on social media posts alleging police stopping people from organising help for COVID patients on WhatsApp.

Delhi Police takes strong objection to such motivated, unverified & unsubstantiated allegations of Delhi Police asking people, amplifying resource info, not to share it publicly else legal action will be taken, & hopes the media won't lend any credence to such rumors: Delhi Police

Delhi Police is aware that some vested groups thrive on misinformation and obstruct constructive work: Delhi Police on social media posts alleging Delhi Police personnel stopping people from organising help for COVID patients on WhatsApp.

