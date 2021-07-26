Delhi Police's CyPAD arrests 3 persons for sending fake notices to internet users, claiming they were watching porn & threatening to charge Rs 3000 as fine. Several accounts with transactions of Rs 30-40 lakh have been identified. Over 1,000 people have been duped: Delhi Police.

