Delhi Reports 3,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,288 Recoveries & 252 Deaths in Past 24 hours:

Delhi reports 3,009 new #COVID19 cases, 7,288 recoveries and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 35,683 Total recoveries: 13,54,445 Death toll: 22,831 pic.twitter.com/nOmna1Mmmq — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)