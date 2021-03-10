COVID-19 Cases in Delhi:

Delhi reports 370 new #COVID19 cases, 279 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 6,42,030 Total recoveries: 6,29,199 Death toll: 10,931 Active cases: 1,900 pic.twitter.com/L00UOsnFdD — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)