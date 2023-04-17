The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma who allegedly delivering hate speeches in 2020. According to the plea, Anurag Thakur had, on January 27, 2020, egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan —‘shoot the traitors’ — after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters. Parvesh Verma had also done the same while he was interacting with media persons in January 2020. Delhi Violence 2020: High Court's Fresh Notices to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Delhi Riots Hate Speech Case

