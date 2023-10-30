In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a car allegedly fell into an under-construction sewer in Dwarka on Sunday night, October 29. As per news agency PTI, the car reportedly fell into an under-construction sewer on a road in Dwarka's Madhu Vihar area. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 34-second video clip shows a car stuck in the pit after falling into the under-construction sewer on a road in Dwarka's Madhu Vihar area. Delhi Road Rage Video: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet Form Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin.

Car Falls Into Sewer in Delhi

VIDEO | A car fell into an under-construction sewer on a road in Dwarka's Madhu Vihar area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Uud34tLUwT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2023

