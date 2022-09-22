Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today morning held a meeting with Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque in Delhi, reported ANI. Both Bhagwat and Ilyasi were spotted leaving the mosque after their meeting.

Check Tweet:

