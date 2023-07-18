A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father, Manzoor, and her brothers - Mohsin and a minor. Initial enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. A murder case, according to the police, has been filed, while Manzoor and his sons are absconding. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad. Stabbing in Delhi Videos: Two Youths Stabbed in Public After Fight Over Gilli Danda in Khadda Colony, Three Accused Arrested; Disturbing Footages Surface.

Man Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend's Father and Brothers in Delhi

Delhi | A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father, Manzoor, and her brothers - Mohsin and a minor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan… pic.twitter.com/MpZkSkUWIk — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

जाफराबाद में एक युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गयी है सलमान 25 वर्ष निवासी जाफराबाद के रूप में हुई उसकी गर्दन और छाती पर चाकू मार की हत्या सलमान की एक लड़की से 2 साल से दोस्ती थी लड़की के घरवाले इस रिश्ते के खिलाफ थे लड़की के पिता मंजूर ने अपने भाइयों के साथ सलमान हमला किया pic.twitter.com/Ihy01NinoO — TEZ T24NEWS (@TezT24) July 17, 2023

