Three people were stabbed in the Khadda Colony neighbourhood in Delhi by three people, one of whom is a juvenile. The two suspects who were detained have been named as Anas and Saqib. The accused admitted after questioning that on June 1 they got into a fight about gilli-danda (with the injured), told the Delhi Police. Delhi Stabbing Video: Youth Attacked With Sharp Weapon in Front of Horrified Mother, Accused Arrested; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral.

Two Youths Stabbed in Public After Fight Over Gilli Danda

Accused Arrested

Three people, including a minor, have been arrested for stabbing two people in the Khadda Colony area. The arrested accused have been identified as Anas and Saqib. During interrogation, the accused told that they had a fight (with the injured) over gilli-danda on June 1: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/8z1i40bGlU — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)