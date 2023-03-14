The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday took to Twitter to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital. Issuing a traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police said that the carriageways of NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed for a period of 90 days due to construction work on the Dwarka Expressway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the construction work of the Dwarka Expressway. "Please follow the advisory for alternate routes," the Delhi traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Police Issue Over 8,550 Challans During Shab-e-Barat, Holi for Violation of Rules, Shows Data.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Traffic Advisory Due to construction work of Dwarka Expressway by @NHAI_Official, carriageways of NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri & Rajokari are closed for a period of 90 days. Please follow the advisory for alternate routes.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Qezb6HY4H1 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 14, 2023

